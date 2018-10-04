Inside look at Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Soon enough, the Woodward Theatre inside the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum will be jam packed with bluegrass fans.
“The theatre here is going to be the biggest draw for tourism in Western Kentucky for the next little bit," Clayton Knight Theatre Operations Director said.
The indoor and outdoor theatre are some of the biggest draws to the highly anticipated museum.
“When you think about the capability of this building not only to convey this through images and through film and through artifacts but also through the performance arts," Chris Joslin Executive Director of the museum said. "So with the indoor stage, the outdoor stage, finally live music can energize everything we do here.”
Several shows are already booked- some already sold out- the hope is the live music will become a rhythm of success. .
“We’re really happy with how it came out and hoping to make a splash when it comes to getting people in here and experiencing it," Knight said.
The museum has been in the works for years, but come October 18th, the final product will finally be on display.
“We have been living with this for three or four years these plans, these concepts,” Joslin said. "So to see it transition from paper and mock ups and artist renderings to just now its tangible.”
And soon the public will be able to see the new exhibits for themselves.
The museum has it’s grand opening weekend from October 18th through the 20th. On Saturday the 20th, the museum will be open free to the public as well as free live outdoor music all day.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.