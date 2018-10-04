Henderson students learn importance of farming outside the classroom

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Some elementary school students in Henderson got out of the classroom Wednesday to learn about the importance of farming at the seventh annual Henderson Future Farmers of America Ag-Literacy program.
The kids got to learn things, such as how milk goes from the cow to the consumer, how a pumpkin grows, how much things cost in the farming industry, and what role thoroughbreds play in Kentucky.
The biggest hit was the farm animal petting zoo.
The program was hosted by the Henderson County Future Farmers of America students.
