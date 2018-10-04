Henderson man accused of pointing gun at people, shooting truck

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A Henderson man is in jail on a long list of charges after police say he pointed a gun and people and shot someone’s truck.
Police say officers were called late Wednesday night to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd and Lawndale Ct.
When they got there a witness told them the man had ran away and jumped a fence, but officers were able to find the man, identified as 30-year-old Neil Heiss, of Henderson.
The witnesses told officers Heiss had pointed a gun at them and there was a bullet hole in the door of the victim’s truck.
Police say Heiss was unsteady on his feet and the officers found meth and marijuana on him. The officers also found a gun in the area where they found Heiss.
Heiss was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.