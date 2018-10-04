Ground broken on new Digestive Care Center in Jasper

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Digestive Care Center in Jasper was held Thursday.
Site work along West Second Street has been under way for several weeks.
We’re told the 12,000 square foot facility will have a surgery center with state-of the art technology.
Digestive Care Center has been in the community for more than 40 years.
The new building is set to be complete in mid-2019.
“The future of quality healthcare is closer than ever as we begin construction on our new facility," said Michael Snyder, MD of Digestive Care Center. “We look forward to the opportunities the new facility will provide our patients and our community of Jasper.I look forward to standing here with you upon the successful completion of the project with the community that I was raised in standing with me in celebration.”
Officials tell us it’s a $4 million dollar project, bringing 20 healthcare jobs to the Jasper area.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.