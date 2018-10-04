Gibson Co. man arrested on burglary charges

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is facing burglary and theft charges.
Indiana State Police arrested 50-year-old Kurtis Hall on a felony warrant out of Vanderburgh County on Wednesday.
Authorities say when they searched his property in Francisco, they found several guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Troopers say Hall is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have firearms.
Troopers say they also found a motorcycle behind a barn that had been reported stolen from Evansville.
Hall was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
