Fort Knox soldier pleads guilty to child porn production charges

Fort Knox, KY (WFIE) - A Fort Knox solider has pleaded guilty to five counts of production of child pornography as well as transportation and possession charges.
Andrew Schmidt, 40, was arrested and indicted in December 2017. Additional charges were added in March 2018.
Authorities say Schmidt used a messenger app to communicate with someone online and sent pictures of a five-year-old girl. He was unaware that the person he was talking with was an undercover FBI agent.
Schmidt faces 15-370 years in prison and a $4 million fine.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 17, 2019.
