Former USI Fraternity still present at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - One of the booths you may have noticed at the Fall Festival this year is being run by the Phi Delta Theta Southwest Indiana Alumni Associaion.
The fraternity was kicked off of the University of Southwest Indiana’s campus last December for hazing and alcohol violations.
Despite being kicked off of campus 10 months ago, former members of Phi Delta Theta are trying to keep what’s left of their fraternity alive. Keeping their booth at the Fall Festival, where they have been for the last 20 years, was important for Southwest Indiana Alumni Association President Ryan Foncannon.
“For us to come back onto campus, this was going to be a cornerstone of that process,” said Foncannon
Foncannon and members of the alumni association are running the booth this year. They made sure that all was right with the West Side Nut Club to continue being a presence at the festival.
“Morally, we would like things to be right. They have served whatever punishment they were given,” said Jeff Thompson, Publicity Chairman for the Fall Festival.
Despite not being on USI’s campus, the alumni association still meets the criteria for a Fall Festival Booth.
“Charities and organizations that are just trying to make money for their organization and not just trying to make an extra buck,” said Thompson.
So where is their money going? They want to set aside the money just in case the chapter is ever allowed back on campus.
“It takes a lot of money for a chapter to get off the ground, it could be the marketing, doing stuff for fundraisers, things in the community. So it is kind of important to have those different things and have that available for the chapter if we ever do get a chance to come back on campus,” said Foncannon.
