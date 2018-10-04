Daviess Co. HS replaces class bell with music

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - The hallways at Daviess County High School won’t be empty for long as students change classes, not to the sound of a bell, but to the sound of music.
"It's just something minor we can do to brighten their day," said Principal Matt Mason.
Students say it has been a positive addition this year.
Most of the time, you'll see some dancing and singing on the way to the next class.
"Usually when I'm walking down the hallway, I feel really upbeat and I sing along to some of the songs if I know it," said one student. "It just really lightens up the mood."
Principal Mason said it wasn't just for students to sing along, it was to get them to interact.
"We had a lot of students that were plugged in, weren't talking to each other, head down," said Mason. "It seems like little things like the music, it seems like they're happier in the morning when they hear it."
Mason said anything that will improve the overall happiness of the students and faculty is a big win.
“Anyway we can improve school culture and moral, we’re gonna try.”
