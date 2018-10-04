Daviess Co. HS brings music to the hallways

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Music means it’s time to switch classes at Daviess County High School.
“It’s just something minor we can do to brighten their day," Principal Matt Mason said.
Students say it has been a positive addition this year.
“When the music plays, it makes school feel like a better place," said junior Briley Johnson.
“I like it because it’s just something to listen to when you’re going down the hallway," said student Noah Gatton.
Most of the time, you'll see some dancing and singing on the way to the next class.
“A lot of dancing, a lot of clapping," Gatton said. "It’s kind of normal around here now.”
“Usually when I’m walking down the hallway, I feel really upbeat and I sing along to some of the songs if I know it," Johnson said. "It just really lightens up the mood.”
But Mason said it wasn’t just for students to sing along, it was to get them to interact.
“We had a lot of students that were plugged in, weren’t talking to each other, head down," Mason said. "But it seems like little things like the music, it seems like they’re happier in the morning when they hear it.”
Because anything that will improve the overall happiness of the students and faculty, is a big win.
“Anyway we can improve school culture and moral, we’re gonna try," Mason said.
