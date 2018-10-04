Cooler with scattered rain today

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A cold front will move through the Tri-State today, bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms from northwest to southeast throughout the day. As a result, today will not be quite as hot as yesterday, but it will still be unseasonably warm for this time of year with high temperatures in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Our skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the mid 60s.
A warm front will swing up from the south-southwest on Friday, bringing us another round of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. That front will also cause our winds to shift and bring warmer air up from the south, and high temperatures will return to the mid to upper 80s.
A few isolated showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but the weekend looks mostly dry. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s through early next week before another cold front moves in and brings us rain and a cooldown.
