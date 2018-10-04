Construction worker flown to hospital after being hit by company vehicle

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - A construction worker was flown to the hospital after she was hit by a company vehicle in Ohio County.
The sheriff's office said Donna Kiper, of Leitchfield, was hit by a Scotty's Construction truck in the closed work lane on the William Natcher Parkway on Wednesday.
We're told Kiper had been speaking to another worker in the truck and after the conversation, the driver thought Kiper was out of the way. That's when the truck backed up and hit Kiper.
Kiper was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
