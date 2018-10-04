Bakery deliveries roughly 250,000 buns for fall festival

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The 136 food vendors are the cornerstone of the 97th annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, but food vendor suppliers, such as Lewis Bakery on Evansville’s west side, serve as their backbone.
The Lewis Bakery crew begins their day around 2:30 a.m. during the Fall Festival, collecting orders and picking up empty trays from the vendors on West Franklin Street.
“There is no comparison," said Jeff Crawley the district sales manager for Lewis Bakery. "The Fall Festival week starts about three hours earlier and we’re outside all day down here delivering in the mornings. Nothing like a normal work week.”
While members of his crew are picking up used trays, Crawley is making his rounds to find out that day’s orders.
“We basically have to order about two weeks out to get enough time set aside for the bakery because this is an increase they don’t normally have this time a year. And so we pretty much go off of history," Crawley said.
According to officials the process of delivering buns usually takes 3 to 4 hours, but this year the company is experimenting with different methods of streamlining their deliveries, such as texting deliveries.
“This year, actually, a third of our booths are actually texting orders. So, this morning, at 1:30, I’m up recording all the orders before I ever come down here,” Crawley said.
Crawley also credits the bond that years of business have created as another reason for the faster production.
“Some of the retirees, they come back to work this week because they’ve gotten to know these folks for the past 30 plus years they’ve been down here so it’s kind of like a homecoming for some of them," said Crawley.
Continuing to staple together Fall Festival favorites.
