White Co. Jail escapee pleads guilty
(Lyman, Jill)
By Jill Lyman | October 3, 2018 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 4:48 PM

WHITE CO., IL (WFIE) - One of the men who escaped from the White County Jail has pleaded guilty.

State’s Attorney Denton Aud says Johnny Tipton, 61, will be sentenced on Dec. 3. He faces 3-7 years.

Zachery Shock, 24, also pleaded guilty in the case in August. His charges included damaging government property and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 17 years.

Zachery Shock (Source: White County Jail)
Justin Bray, 28, was also charged with escape.

Justin Bray (Source: White County Sheriff's Department)
Three other people were arrested for helping the inmates.

From left to right: Wendi Owen, Carly Schmittler & Elijah Locher are accused of aiding in the escape. (Source: White County Jail)
