Video of training exercise at SAFB goes viral

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The video of a person dressed as a teddy bear attempting to breach the main gate at Sheppard Air Force Base has more than 250,000 views on Facebook.
It was posted on Monday on the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. and has nearly 3,000 shares and close to 1,000 comments.
SAFB officials confirmed the video posted online was a training exercise. They said it’s a funny video and they know many people got a good laugh out of it but the scenario is serious and could be deadly.
“Think about what we ask of our military and civilian Security Forces Airmen. They spend long hours in the heat of the day and the dark of night defending our bases. We expect them to be aware and ready every moment to respond to any imaginable situation, and possibly make a split-second, life-and-death decision on the use of force,” officials said in a statement.
The point of the exercise was to help airmen learn how to make decisions in difficult, unlikely, and even bizarre circumstances, according to officials.
“So absolutely, laugh. It’s funny! But the next time you pass that Security Forces Airman at the gate, think about the heavy responsibility that comes with that job and those weapons. There’s nothing funny about that,” officials said in a statement.
