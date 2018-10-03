Vanderburgh Co. Health Department proposes $350K project

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - Changes could be coming to the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
We have learned about plans to expand and renovate its Mulberry Street location.
The project will cost $350,000.
Health department officials went to the county council Wednesday morning with that renovation proposal. They are asking the council to fund a resulting rent increase, which they expect to be around $10,000 to $15,000 more each year. That increase would start in 2020 and run for eight to 10 years.
The health department is ready to extend that. Plans include doubling the Women, Infants, and Children Department.
"The health department laid out three potential cost levels and said they are closest to the lowest thanks to two state grants they've already received," said Joe Gries with the health department. "This is going to make us very efficient as far as how people come into the health department and how they get serviced, receive services, and it's going to provide a space that we feel like can go beyond just the life of this lease, 10, 15, 20 years and beyond."
The county council plans to revisit the proposal in November, which will give them time to review the details of the project and the department's lease.
By then, the department expects to have approval on a third grant.
