Vanderburgh Co. Health Department proposes $350K project

"The health department laid out three potential cost levels and said they are closest to the lowest thanks to two state grants they've already received," said Joe Gries with the health department. "This is going to make us very efficient as far as how people come into the health department and how they get serviced, receive services, and it's going to provide a space that we feel like can go beyond just the life of this lease, 10, 15, 20 years and beyond."