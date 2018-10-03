USI women’s soccer hits the road in the GLVC

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team hits the road in the Great Lakes Valley Conference for visits to Quincy University Friday and the University of Indianapolis Sunday. Kickoff at Quincy is 5 p.m. Friday in Quincy, Illinois, while the start time at UIndy is 11 a.m. Sunday in Indianapolis.
Coverage for the Eagles in GLVC action can be found at GoUSIEagles.com.
Week 6 Eagle Notes: Eagles dominate Oakland City: The Screaming Eagles (5-4-2, 3-2-1 GLVC) got back on track with an 8-0 victory over Oakland City University Tuesday. The Eagles were led by sophomore forward Maggie Winter with three goals; freshman midfielder Rachel Gray with a pair tallies; and junior defender Loryn Willis, junior forward Emilie Blomenkamp, and freshman midfielder Kelsey Kandil finished the scoring with one goal each.
USI split GLVC action last week: The Eagles split last weekend in the GLVC, defeating the University of Illinois Springfield, 1-0, and falling in double-overtime to McKendree University, 2-1.
In the GLVC: The Eagles enter this week’s GLVC play in a tie for sixth in the conference, a game behind Truman State University, Lewis University, Rockhurst University, which are tied for third in the league. The four-way tie for sixth includes USI, UIndy, Maryville, and Quincy.
Winter and Gray take the lead in scoring: Sophomore forward Maggie Winter took over the Eagles' lead in scoring with nine points on four goals and one assist. Freshman midfielder Rachel Gray followed with eight points on three goals and two assists, while junior forward Emilie Blomenkamp rounded out the the top three with six points on three goals. Blomenkamp also leads USI with two game-winning goals.
Schoenstein is in his third year: USI Head Coach Eric Schoenstein is in his third season as the head coach of the Eagles, producing a 22-18-8 mark and back-to-back GLVC Tournament appearances.
USI vs. Quincy: Quincy leads USI all-time, 15-6-1, since the series began in 1997. The Hawks also have had the advantage in the last five match-ups, winning all five. USI also has not defeated the Bearcats since 2011 when it won 1-0 in overtime at Strassweg Field.
Hawks in 2018: Quincy went to 5-4-1 overall, 3-2-1 in the GLVC, after falling on the road to Bellarmine University, 2-1, and tying UIndy, 0-0 in double-overtime, last weekend.
USI vs. UIndy: Quincy leads USI all-time, 12-10-1, since the series began in 1997. The Greyhounds and the Eagles also split the last five matches with two wins and two losses each and one tie.
Greyhounds in 2018: UIndy, which is hosting Maryville University before welcoming the Eagles Sunday, saw its record rise to 6-3-2 overall and 3-1-2 in the GLVC after losing a 2-1 decision to Lewis University on the road and tying Quincy, 0-0 in double-overtime at home.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.