Update on Grandview Towers

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -"The elevators at Grandview Tower are over 40 years old." said Travis Carlisle of Murphy Elevator
Right now, one elevator at Grandview is operating and the other is not.
“The life span of an elevator is about 25 years.”
Carlisle said his company, Murphy Elevator Company, recommended the elevators be modernized, but management insisted on a repair, which will take about a week.
The current owners and -past owners were both given this information. The current owners are working on finding a long term fix for the problem. In the meantime, the other elevator has been overwhelmed with use and frequently breaks down.
As we reported before, The Evansville Fire Department said crews have made 25 runs to the tower this year for elevator issues alone at a cost to the fire department and taxpayers of more than $60,000.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security did a routine inspection of the working elevator just Friday and deemed it safe. Homeland security did not inspect the elevator that was down.
Ownership of Grandview Tower recently changed hands. A representative of the new owner said they are trying to get everything back up and running, but says they were unaware of the elevator problems prior to the purchase.
