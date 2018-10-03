TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A very mild start to the day with temperatures sitting right around 70°, which is about 20° warmer than our typical early morning temperatures in early October. Patchy fog is possible, but it is not a widespread problem.
The warm and muggy summer-like weather continues today. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible, but it looks like most of us will stay dry.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and mostly dry with low temperatures in the low 70s.
Our rain chances increase Thursday as a cold front swings through the region. It won’t be an all-day rain, but a broken line of showers and storms will push through the Tri-State, most likely sometime in the afternoon. As a result, high temperatures will only make it into the low 80s, but that is still nearly 10° warmer than normal for this time of year!
Our rain chances taper off Thursday night, but hit or miss showers and storms will still linger in the forecast through the weekend and into early next week due to an unsettled weather pattern. High temperatures will remain unseasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s.
