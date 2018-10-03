Red Cross volunteer returns to Tri-State after Hurricane Florence

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A local Red Cross volunteer is back home in the Tri-State after helping victims of Hurricane Florence on the Atlantic Coast.
We were there when Donnie Day headed east with the Emergency Response Vehicle earlier this month from the Evansville Red Cross. When he arrived, roads were flooded, homes were destroyed by high water and debris.
Thousands were left without power.
Day says he and other volunteers worked 14 plus hour days, reaching as many as they could.
“These people had evacuated and came back home and were in the process of cleaning out furniture and putting it on the curbs, everything that was destroyed,” explained Day. “Some didn’t have electricity back so they couldn’t cook and there’s no restaurants open so that’s what we do we come in, go door-to-door and pass out food and see what their needs are as far as further follow up.”
