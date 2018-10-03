Owensboro finally getting a dog park

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - After years in the making, Owensboro residents will now finally have a place to bring their dogs to play.
The city commission voted to put a dog park in Legion Park and dog owners tell us they are really excited to have a place to bring their fur babies to roam around freely.
Originally the dog park was planned for the Heartlands off of Highway 54, but dog owners we spoke with are happy with the choice of the new location.
The city is hoping to hire a contractor for the dog park by the end of October.
