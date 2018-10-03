One seriously hurt after White Co. crash

WHITE CO., IL (WFIE) - There is new information on a four-vehicle crash involving a semi in White County, Illinois.
It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on IL-141 at County Road 1600 East.
We're told a semi was attempting to make a turn onto County Road 1600 East when someone driving a 2008 Dodge Ram rear-ended a 1999 Dodge Dakota, which caused the Dodge Dakota to rear-end a 2017 Toyota Camry.
State police say the Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit the semi, which caught fire.
The driver of the Dodge Dakota was taken to the hospital for serious. Friends of the driver tell us that person is in ICU.
