Northeast Dubois County schools dealing with substitute teacher shortage

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN (WFIE) - Even though it still feels like summer, we’re headed into cold and flu season. But for schools, classes go on, even if a teacher calls in sick.
The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation is having to come up with creative ways cover those sick calls.
“When you need to be out... You need to be out. Do not feel guilty about that. We will cover, we will survive til you get back and we appreciate you when you’re here,” said Celestine and Dubois Elementary Schools principal Brenda Ferguson.
She said her list of subs is short with less than five people who are regularly available. So she’s increased how much the school pays subs and is openly recruiting.
“I tell my teachers every year, you’ve got a fresh set of students in your room, you know your parents better than I do. See who you can find who might be available,” said Ferguson.
Although she said that she has never had to combine classes because she lacked a substitute teacher, she fears that it could happen. Most importantly, she does not want the kids to be effected.
“Staff members do whatever it takes, you know we don’t want the children to be the ones that are hurting, you know ultimately we are all here for student education," said Ferguson.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.