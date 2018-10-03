NE Dubois School Corp. gets metal detectors

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation is one of several in the Tri-State that received handheld metal detectors this summer from the state.
It is now just a matter of getting everyone properly trained to be able to use them the right way.
The Northeast Dubois School Corporation has not yet put their three metal detectors to use. There are many laws and regulations that say how and when they can be used on a student.
For example, students cannot be wanded by someone of the opposite sex. The school corporation is also planning on implementing policies regarding random searches.
In the meantime, they are encouraging staff and students to keep an eye out.
"You know, there is always new stuff coming out, preventative stuff coming out," said Superintendent Bill Hochgesang. "We've secured all of our entrances, we've got cameras all over our school buildings. I think our staff and students are becoming more diligent in their approach to watching for things."
The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation would like to get these handheld metal detectors in use by Thanksgiving, but they tell us that their first priority is making sure that they understand the law to use them properly.
