NBC faces scrutiny for interview with Kavanaugh accuser

Swetnick also walked back allegations that Kavanaugh and other boys at the party waited their turn to "gang rape" girls who had been drugged. She told Snow she had no specific knowledge that this was happening. She did say that she was "violated" by boys at one party, but couldn't say whether Kavanaugh was involved. She said she contacted the Montgomery County, Maryland, police about it; when NBC contacted the police to ask if there were any records, they said it could take up to a month to find them.