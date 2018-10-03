KDE approves new graduation requirements

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A plan to implement new graduation requirements in Kentucky passed unanimously.
Newly named Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis presented his plan in front of the Kentucky Board of Education on Wednesday morning.
“Graduation is a reason to celebrate, but, how can we celebrate when that kid isn’t ready for post-secondary education?” Lewis asked.
According to state statistics, almost half of Kentucky students do not have the necessary skills needed to graduate - what's called transition readiness. Of the students who do graduate, 35 percent are not transition ready.
The new regulations stick to the required minimum 22 credits for graduates and for them to demonstrate foundation skills in reading and mathematics on high school assessments.
Additional requirements include completing the state science and social studies assessments, the passage of civics tests, instruction in financial literacy and demonstration of essentials skills and technology.
