INDOT announces Hwy 41 traffic shift in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Evansville.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a traffic pattern shift on U.S. 41 at Diamond Avenue due to a bridge closure.
Beginning Thursday, crews will close the truss bridge spanning Pigeon Creek in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41. The closure is for scheduled repairs including deck rehab, and scheduled maintenance to the truss structure.
During this time, the bridge will be closed to traffic.
Those travelling south on U.S. 41 will need to exit onto Diamond Ave, using a new, temporary two-lane configuration on the exit ramp. Drivers will have the option to go straight back onto U.S. 41 with both lanes once crossing over Pigeon Creek.
The right lane of the ramp will also serve as an exit onto Diamond Ave.
Northbound traffic will not be affected as a part of this closure and work is scheduled to last until June 2019.
