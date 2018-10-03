HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - After a year in the making, Henderson now has a bike share program.
The ribbon cutting was Wednesday afternoon at Second and Main.
This is the brainchild of Abby Dixon, Courtney Vowels, and Will Monsour.
There are three stations you can grab a bike: downtown, Atkinson Park, and the Audubon Kid Zone on the east end of town.
Under an hour is free. Anything over an hour is $3 per hour for the ride.
To get started, you’ll need to download the Zagster app in Google Play or the App Store.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.