Grant provides security upgrades for Hopkins County jail

HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) - After more than a year in the making, the Hopkins County jail has rolled out new technology in their control center.
These upgrades were made possible after receiving a grant.
Behind many locked doors at the center of the jail in a room where few would have reason to go, is the facilities control center.
Their previous panel, original to the jail, dates back 18 years.
“And that technology wasn’t brand new technology when the jail was built,” jailer Mike Lewis explained.
Lewis said a collaboration with Hopkins County Fiscal Court and state legislatures brought in a $140,000 grant in coal severance funds which allowed for improvements.
“To keep up, you’ve got to keep up with technology. Obviously a 20-year-old control board was not keeping up with technology,” Lewis added.
It features two consoles that work at the same time. With that, there’s an option to add a second operator if needed which gives administrators more reliability.
“In the past, if we had power surges or electrical issues and the board went down, the board was just down and we didn’t have any control at all,” Lewis said.
Jailer Lewis also said the new electronic safety and security system is non-proprietary, which makes it easier to troubleshoot and also find parts for repairs.
“It’s user friendly; it’s much more expandable. We have a lot options in the future of being able to integrate processes and pieces into it as we move forward,” Lewis stated.
Installation took a week, which started last Monday.
The system was up and running by Friday.
