Firefighter, nurse, trooper save driver’s life in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a New Hampshire man became unresponsive late Wednesday morning in traffic.
It happened at the Lloyd and St. Joseph Avenue in Evansville.
Troopers say Perry Twp. Firefighter and EMT Carrie Weber was nearby and started CPR along with a nearby nurse.
Senior Trooper Seth Rainey was also in the area.
He was told about what was going on by a man who ran back to him.
Trooper Rainey was able to grab the defibrillator from his cruiser and revive the patient.
The man was then taken to the hospital.
Troopers say thanks to the “Bolt for the Heart” organization and Deaconess HeartSaver, every Indiana State Trooper in the Evansville District is equipped with an AED.
