EPD: Dad drove drunk with young child to pick up other child from school

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville dad is facing a long list of charges after police say he showed up to school drunk to pick up his child.
Officers say they were called to Lodge Community School Tuesday afternoon.
They say Joshua Boarman had a warrant for driving while intoxicated and was found taking up two parking spaces in the lot.
When officers approached him, they say Boarman was trying to get his younger child out of a car seat.
They say he smelled strongly of alcohol and had glassy eyes.
As Boarman was being placed into custody, police say his wife showed up. She had walked there to pick up the child from school and didn’t know that Boarman was planning to pick her up too.
Police say Boarman was in his chef uniform for work and was scheduled to be there at 5:00 p.m.
They say Boarman told them that all cooks drink or do drugs, and he goes to work drunk all the time.
Officers say they couldn’t find that Boarman had ever received a driver’s license.
They say he failed several field sobriety tests, and measured a .234 BAC. Police say he refused to take a chemical test.
He’s charged with child neglect, OMVWI refusal, OMVWI with prior conviction in the past five years, OMVWI with a child in the car, and operating without ever receiving a license.
