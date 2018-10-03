EPD connects with the community on national coffee with a cop day

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police officers across the nation sat down for a cup of joe with the people they protect this morning for national coffee with a cop day.
Evansville Police, Owensboro Police, and the Kentucky State Police all hosted outings this morning to connect with members of the community. The goal is to reach out to the public in a conversational way so that officers can build relationships with the people they serve.
EPD officials say they’ve been hosting a monthly coffee with a cop morning for years and they’ve seen those relationships being built.
“We have people we’ve been seeing every month for several years now so we’re watching their kids grow up and they tell us about vacations, so it’s really been a neat opportunity for us to connect with the community in a way that we were probably doing anyway, just not in an organized format and not recognizing it for the value that it actually holds," said Evansville Police public information officer Jason Cullum.
EPD officials say that building this report goes a long way with improving the community perception and respect for law enforcement.
