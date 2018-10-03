Daviess Co. residents hear from candidates ahead of midterms

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Midterms are quickly approaching and residents in Daviess County had a chance to hear from some of their candidates.
The Kentucky Education Action Team is hosting a candidate forum. One of the most talked about topics: where candidates stand on public education.
“I think it’s important people hear firsthand from candidates, where they stand on public education issues a lot of times with social media things get skewed and they can hear it right from the horses mouth so to speak,” Tim Abrams, Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, explained.
14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark moderated the event.
