County Council adds three safety officers back to EVV

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Three safety officers are back in the budget for the Evansville Regional Airport. The Vanderburgh County Council approved keeping the current 15 positions despite the airport requesting 12.
The community spoke, and the Vanderburgh County Council listened, fielding concerns about the public safety officers at the Evansville Regional Airport.
Council received three letters calling for change. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, saying the airport board went against his request when it reduced the safety staff.
He wrote, “The numbers of those flying in and out of EVV has grown impressively over the last several years, so I feel now is not an appropriate time to make the reductions that were made.”
County Commissioner Ben Shoulders followed suit in full support of adding the positions back.
And a concerned citizen wrote to all seven Council members, recalling the two deadly plane crashes in Evansville’s history.
She wrote, “In the event of another airport emergency, we need to be prepared and protected by those highly trained in this type of fire and rescue.”
Council unanimously approved the Airport budget, accounting for the returning three positions. Airport Executive Director Doug Joest asked Council about funding.
“It’s more than just the salaries. There’s pension and health care expenses in the budget that will be added, right,” says Joest.
Council Finance chair James Raben said this adds about $150,000 to the airport’s budget, bringing it to just over $7.5 million.
“If we’re going to use every opportunity we can to grow our ridership out there, it’s probably not a good time to consider cutting your safety folks, staffing, so it was just kind of a common sense adjustment,” said Raben.
This does not mean it is finished. The airport will have to submit new documents reflecting the changes.
If it all goes smoothly as expected, those three positions will be back into the safety department.
Council also passed the County’s 2019 budget, which includes a 2% raise for all full-time county employees.
