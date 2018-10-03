Commissioners give feedback on University Parkway Corridor Plan

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In a three hour long meeting, Vanderburgh County Commissioners overheard draft details under the University Parkway Corridor and Land Use Plan.
Representatives with the Rundell Ernstberger Associates (REA) and Lochmueller Group presented the draft during Tuesday’s regular Commission meeting.
Commissioners hired Rundell Ernstberger Associates as the lead firm to manage the process, lead the land use planning, aesthetic framework and the overlay district. Lochmueller Group oversees the transportation planning.
“The future looks much different than the present," Dustin Riechmann with Lochmueller Group told the panel. Riechmann showed Commissioners a plan to turn multiple intersections on Unvirsity Parkway into J-Turns.
Republican Commissioner Bruce Ungetheim asked the project consultants if they’ve considered adding setbacks on properties lining the parkway. Ungetheim said he doesn’t want to create east side-style traffic snarls on the west side.
“I did not see anywhere in here--any plan to do any kind of elevated intersection on this corridor or the corridor that’s being extended,” Ungetheim said. “What I don’t want to get in to is another situation where we’re on the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt Road where we don’t have the ability to put an elevated intersection there because we don’t have any room," said Ungetheim.
Consultants responded, saying they’ve included setbacks in the plans.
“We do on University Parkway--we put in a build-two line, so, meaning all the buildings fronting University Parkway would have to be situated on the line," explained REA’s Cynthiana Bowen. “And some of the others (roads) we have setbacks. So, what I’ll need to do is go back and confirm with staff on these particular crossovers, and the also confer with staff on the LLoyd Expressway on the impact study."
Commissioners canceled its October 16th meeting, and plan to meet October 30th to discuss a possible first reading vote on the project draft plans.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.