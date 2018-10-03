City Commission approves Castlen Dog Park in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - There will soon be a new place to take your dog in Owensboro.
On Tuesday, the City Commission unanimously approved funding for the new Castlen Dog Park. It will be built on nearly 2-acres at Legion Park.
We have learned the park will consist of two fenced-in areas. One for the smaller pups, and the other for bigger dogs.
The park has been years in the making and is already fully funded with donations from around the community.
"It’s great for citizens to have a place to go who have dogs that can run off some energy, they may live in an apartment and not have a yard to run a dog and it reduces anxiety, helps the socialization of humans and dogs, it’s great all around,” explained community volunteer Patty Martin.
The park will cost the city an estimated $10,000 a year in maintenance. City officials hope to begin the bidding process for construction in October.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.