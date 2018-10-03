Brief relief from the heat Thursday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Temperatures flirted with the record high of 91 for Wednesday. A cold front will dip toward the Tri-State early Thursday. Best chance of showers and storms will be along and north of I-64 early in the day and then more scattered across western Kentucky in the afternoon. The front then moves back to the north, so warm air will stay parked over the area through the weekend and into early next week. Expect daily highs in the mid 80′s and overnight lows in the low 70s and upper 60s.