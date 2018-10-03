Slow arrival of aid frustrates Indonesia quake survivors

A man holds bottles of syrup and cans of condensed milk scavenged from an abandoned warehouse at an earthquake and tsunami-affected area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Clambering over the reeking pile of sodden food or staking out a patch of territory, people who had come from devastated neighborhoods and elsewhere in the remote Indonesian city pulled out small cartons of milk, soft drinks, rice, candy and painkillers from the pile as they scavenge for anything edible in the warehouse that tsunami waves had pounded. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) (AP)