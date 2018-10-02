WSNC hosts annual ‘Special Kids Day’ at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Teachers, students, and volunteers loaded up buses ready for Special Kids Day at the Fall Festival on Tuesday.
It was a special day for children with special needs in the Evansville School System. They were treated like VIPs at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
“It’s a great honor to be out here,” explained parent Brandon Wolf. "And having everybody that threw in on these donations. That let these kids be out here and just have a free moment. "
Games, rides, food, you name it, all of it free.
The kids were smiling ear to ear as they raced one another to rides and took home tons of prizes.
“We have a lot of people out here just giving out free gifts, that were unexpected," explained Wolf. "Its just a great experience to be out here right now.”
Every year the Nut Club puts on Special Kids Day, and every year volunteers, teachers, and parents are left speechless.
“There are no words, when you see these kids come out, and get to like I said, spend the day with friends," teacher Amy Beavin said. "It just warms your heart, to see them have so much fun.”
Nut Club members say it’s something they look forward to ever year.
“It’s been going on for several years, a long, long, time, and it will keep going on,” Special Kids Day Chairman Brian Schaffstein explained.
Teachers and parents say they’re thankful for everyone who made this special day possible.
