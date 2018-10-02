Women’s golf earns top five finish at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WFIE) - Senior Madison Chaney posted another sub-80 round on Tuesday to earn a top ten finish while leading the University of Evansville women’s golf team to a 5th place outing at the Butler Fall Invitational at Highland Country Club.
Chaney followed up Monday’s 76 with a 79 on Tuesday to finish the tournament in a tie for 6th place. Her score was a 155. Next up for the Purple Aces was Sydney Anderson. She carded an 84 in the final round to complete the tournament with a 162. She tied for 21st.
Sophia Rohleder wrapped up the tournament one stroke behind Anderson. After carding an 82 in round one, she improved by one, tallying an 81 to finish with a 163. Lexie Sollman was two behind Rohleder with a 165. Her scores checked in at 79 and 86.
Alyssa McMinn was fifth on the squad with a 2-round total of 179. Caitlin O’Donnell was UE’s individual in the tournament and finished with identical rounds of 84, tying for 48th with a 168.
Butler took top honors on the team and individual sides. The Bulldogs pulled away from the competition, defeating second-place Indiana State by 22 strokes, finishing the two rounds with a 610. Lauren Tibbets of BU followed up Monday’s 72 with a 1-under 69 to defeat the field by one shot.
UE came in 5th in the final order, one behind UIC, who took fourth.
Next Monday and Tuesday, the Aces head to Chicago for the Chi-Town/Ted Rhodes Fall Invite. Harborside International Golf Center is the home course for the event.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
