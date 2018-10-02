Wise Choice Munchie Map marks healthier foods at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Fall Festival doesn’t have to be synonymous with unhealthy indulgence.
Deaconess and the West Side Nut Club’s Wise Choice Munchie Map is back for it’s seventh year, helping patrons find healthier options along Franklin Street.
The Wise Choice Munchie Map highlights 30 healthier food items offered at Fall Festival booths, giving people who may have health issues or those who simply want healthier choices a way to more wisely take part in the festivities.
All the recipes included on the Wise Choice Munchie Map were analyzed by Deaconness dietitians and recognize lower calorie, lower fat and lower sodium options at the Fall Festival booths.
One of the 19 booths that offer wiser options is booth number eight, Eagle's View Church.
Ron Basham, one of the volunteers, said their healthier option of stuffed pepper soup has all the flavor without the guilt.
“Well if you take a short walk down the aisles you’ll see that we have all things fried on this street. I think people want to have options and obviously with a food option like we have with our stuffed pepper soup, it gives people something that’s not fried and healthy for them. I think that they can come down and enjoy the fall festival with everybody else that might not be choosing those healthier options,” Basham said.
