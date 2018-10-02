UE Athletics announces 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Mini-Plans

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - With basketball season quickly approaching, University of Evansville athletics has announced three mini-plans that will take place throughout the 2018-19 campaign.
First up is a Kentucky Resident Mini-Plan. In this package, you automatically receive the following games:
11/15/2018 vs Kentucky Wesleyan
11/28 vs Wyoming
12/15 vs Jacksonville St.
Plus one of the following:
1/2/2019 vs Drake
1/9/2019 vs Loyola
1/12/2019 vs Indiana State
There are three price points for this package. Seats in the blue sections as noted in the seating diagram are $80, orange sections at $60 and purple cost $44.
In the Non-Conference Mini-Plan, fans automatically receive a ticket to the December 9 contest versus Ball State. Aside from that game, you have your choice of any of the three other non-conference home games. Prices for this plan are $80 in the blue seats, $60 in orange sections and $44 in purple.
The Conference Mini-Plan gives you the chance to pick any three Missouri Valley Conference home games throughout the season. Cost is $60 for seats in blue, $45 for sections in orange and $33 for seats in purple.
For more information or to sign up for your mini-plan, contact the UE ticket office at 812-488-ACES.\
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.