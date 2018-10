EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Mid to upper 80′s for the next couple of days and high humidity will make it feel like summer never left. Daily highs are still running about 10 degrees above normal, and overnight lows are nearly 20 degrees warmer than the average. Scattered showers will be possible during the heat of each day. Best chance for widespread rain arrives Thursday as a cold front approaches, then stalls out north of the Tri-State.