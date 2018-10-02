Summer Like Weather In October

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -October temps will remain above the average high of 75-degrees through the weekend.
This afternoon...becoming partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms…mainly over western Kentucky. The severe weather threat is low. High temps will settle in the mid-80’s with low temps in the 60’s.
Partly to mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday as high temps surge into the upper 80’s. Only scant chances for isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Showers and storms will increase in coverage on Thursday & Friday. However, an all-day rain won’t impact the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
