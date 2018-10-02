Some Henderson Co. fire departments planning upgrades

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - Many Henderson County volunteer fire departments are planning upgrades and improvements because of higher participation on a voluntary fee.
Last year, fiscal court approved putting those dues, which are $55 a year, on property tax bills, unless a person previously opted out.
The program has been through one funding cycle so far.
There are 10 volunteer fire departments in the county and their total net revenue for the year topped $375,000. The funding helps produce a steady stream of revenue each department can count on.
People also benefit from the upgrades because a better ISO rating could lead to lower insurance rates for homeowners.
“And that costs homeowners much more money than that $55 dues fee on their property tax bill, higher insurance rates are expensive so ISO ratings are a nice benefit to these improvements," explained Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider. "We get those ISO rating down to six or below it really makes a difference in homeowners insurance so beyond the safety issue it makes economic sense.”
While some stations are opting for more space, Niagara says they’re eyeing a new tanker to replace their current one which has served 36 years.
