Reitz grad Camden Hancock loses battle with brain cancer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Camden Hancock, the Reitz High School grad battling brain cancer, has died.
The Reitz baseball team made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.
Hancock found out he had brain cancer in April after he was involved in a car accident while driving home from baseball practice.
Doctors found out after a CAT scan and an MRI test that a brain tumor had caused Hancock to have a seizure. The called it an intrinsic tumor, located deep inside Hancock’s back left side of his brain stem.
