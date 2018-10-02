Major spike in Daviess County homicides

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - The numbers are shocking. In the last 26 months, according to the Commonwealth’s attorney’s office, there have been 15 homicides, with five since the end of April.
“We have never experienced these types of numbers in this short of a period," Bruce Kuegal, the Commonwealth’s attorney said.
Statistics show five of the homicides are shootings, while three are vehicular manslaughter.
“Geographically, it’s scattered," Kuegal said. "It’s from one end of the county to the other.”
Kuegal tells us there doesn’t seem to be any correlation between the crimes.
“It really makes no sense," Kuegal said.
Except one thing.
“These are people that know each other," he said.
Kuegal has looked at several different factors, trying to figure out what has caused the spike, but still no answers.
“Is it due to growth?" he asked. "I really don’t think we’ve grown that much. And I really don’t know the answer to it.”
Though the drastic rise- Kuegal says the community shouldn’t be concerned.
“It’s still a very, very safe community for the most part," Kuegal said. "And I think that we’re experiencing the same things that the rest of the country has.”
