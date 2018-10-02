Henderson’s Spottsville Elem. receives prestigious recognition

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A prestigious recognition came Monday at noon for one Henderson County Elementary school.
The announcement was given by the U.S Department of Education which named Spottsville Elementary as a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School.
U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, recognized 349 schools as national Blue Ribbon schools for 2018, which is based on overall academic excellence.
Scottsville Elementary was one of only five in Kentucky.
“It’s amazing because our teachers are really amazing people and they help us and they’re really sweet,” 5th grade student Baylee Butler told us.
“It just shows their hard work and dedication has paid off and we love our kids, Spottsville Principal Sarah Estabrook added.
Exemplary high preforming schools, like Spottsville, are among the state’s highest performing schools which could be measured by state assessments.
“Our reading and math scores had to be in the top 15 percent in the state,” Estabrook added.
Such an achievement certainly sets the bar high, but some students say they’re now more motivated.
“Most of the students will probably try harder because when it gets hard, we work even harder,” Butler said.
School leaders will travel to Washington, D.C. to pick up their award.
And more good news for Spottsville students. They’ll get to move into their brand new 75,000 square foot school soon after fall break.
Congratulations, Panthers.
Other Kentucky schools recognized include:
- Huntertown Elementary in Woodford County.
- Oak Hill Elementary in Pulaski County
- Paintsville Elementary of Paintsville, Ind.
- Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary in Laurel County
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.