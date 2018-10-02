Grocery store with fuel feature being considered along North Main

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In the North Main Street area of Evansville, a grocery store shut down last winter, creating a so-called food desert.
Now city leaders are looking for new food options that will also draw more people to the area.
At the end of 2017, 14 News learned Buelher’s IGA along North Main would be closing, the only full grocery store of its kind in the downtown area.
“I was mad; I was upset. I could get food anytime,” neighbor Tyriq McGuire said.
The closure has forced nearby residents to find other grocery options much farther away.
Kelley Coures, Evasville’s Director of Metropolitan Development, says city leaders have met with Houchens Industries who operated IGA and still holds the lease on the property until the end of 2019.
Three of city’s biggest employers are in the Jacobsville area.
“Berry Global, Vectren has a large center, and Deaconess Health midtown campus,” Coures explained.
Roughly 8,000-9,000 people drive into Jacobsville every day for work. Houchens Industries is now considering a full service stop for commuters, a model that includes grocery, fuel, and fast service restaurant.
The Redevelopment Commission approved a study on Tuesday morning, costing $5,500 which looks at how profitable a fuel option would be.
That study should be completed sometime in November.
There is no commitment to reopen yet.
The city will own the rights to the study, should Houchens Industries walk away from the table.
