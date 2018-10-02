Eden Hope Academy makes its way to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Eden Hope Academy is an after school program geared toward home school children, but is open to all. With most of their demographic being elementary students, they serve all ages.
This year they even have a tenth grader enrolled in the program.
Eden has seven campuses in the U.S.
Five of these campuses are located in Virginia, one in Florida, and now one in Evansville, Indiana.
The Academy prides itself on helping students grow their love of learning, by making teaching as interactive as possible.
“You can see them interacting getting involved with one another," said Campus Director Courtney Niehaus. "They have cards spread all over the floor matching up things that go together. One kid might say something, and that spikes another conversation so its not just kids sitting down and listening to us talk. its very interactive of them working together and coming up with solutions and also how to relate it to their lives.”
Why is it important to make it relevant to children?
“If kids are just learning about facts and dates and just memorizing," said Founder Kim Glanowski. "It goes straight over their heads. But, if they are learning about the people if they learn about what history meant to these people it makes history come to life, and makes it relevant. They can say that can be my hero.”
Children are given workbooks, flash drives, and other materials to help them throughout their learning.
Eden Hope Academy is a 24 week program that is split into five cycles. Each cycle is targeted to a certain time period.
Even parents say this way of learning and helping their kids has brought more understanding to them as well.
Eden Hope Academy is still accepting kids. For more information, check out this link.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.