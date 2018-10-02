Daycare worker arrested after child injured

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A childcare worker is accused of hurting a child under her care.
Keisha Chism was arrested with third degree criminal abuse.
According to police, Chism slammed a 4-year-old against the wall at her workplace, Dar-Nek Family Development Center on OCTC’s campus. Police say Chism also forcefully held the child in a folded up position for several seconds as the child screamed.
Police say the 4-year-old suffered minor arm injuries.
Officers say it’s a scary thing for parents to hear.
“When you’re entrusting someone with the care of your child, that’s of the utmost importance," Owensboro Police Officer Andrew Boggess explained. "I think that’s why this is such a, even though like I said the charge is relatively minor, I think that’s why it’s being viewed in such a serious way. Is because someone was in a caretaker position.”
We did not hear back from the day care center after calling both Dar-Nek and it’s operator Audubon Head Start. We will continue to reach out for comment on the incident.
